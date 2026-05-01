Chris Brown: Drops New Song “FALLIN” Feat. Leon Thomas

Chris Brown is keeping his foot on the gas in 2026, dropping new music as he gears up for his next album era. His latest single, “Fallin”, features rising R&B star Leon Thomas and delivers a smooth, emotional vibe that taps into classic R&B feelings with a modern edge.

“Fallin” officially arrived May 1 and serves as one of the final previews from Chris Brown’s upcoming 12th studio album BROWN, set to drop May 8. The record blends vulnerability and passion, with both artists reflecting on complicated love, desire, and emotional pull. Leon Thomas adds depth to the track with a standout verse, complementing Breezy’s signature melodic style.

The song has been described as a soulful R&B record, leaning into heartfelt storytelling and smooth production that feels both nostalgic and current. It also continues the rollout following earlier singles like “Obvious,” building anticipation for what’s shaping up to be a major album release.

With “Fallin,” Chris Brown shows he’s still locked in creatively, while Leon Thomas continues his rise as one of the most respected voices in the new R&B generation.