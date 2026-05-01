Listen Live
Close
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Chris Brown: Drops New Song “FALLIN” Feat. Leon Thomas

Published on May 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chris Brown is keeping his foot on the gas in 2026, dropping new music as he gears up for his next album era. His latest single, “Fallin”, features rising R&B star Leon Thomas and delivers a smooth, emotional vibe that taps into classic R&B feelings with a modern edge.

“Fallin” officially arrived May 1 and serves as one of the final previews from Chris Brown’s upcoming 12th studio album BROWN, set to drop May 8. The record blends vulnerability and passion, with both artists reflecting on complicated love, desire, and emotional pull. Leon Thomas adds depth to the track with a standout verse, complementing Breezy’s signature melodic style.

The song has been described as a soulful R&B record, leaning into heartfelt storytelling and smooth production that feels both nostalgic and current. It also continues the rollout following earlier singles like “Obvious,” building anticipation for what’s shaping up to be a major album release.

With “Fallin,” Chris Brown shows he’s still locked in creatively, while Leon Thomas continues his rise as one of the most respected voices in the new R&B generation.

Related Tags

chris brown

More from 100.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Radio One Cincinnati MICHAEL Private Screening
20 Items
Cincy  |  Kya Kelly

Radio One Cincinnati Hosts Exclusive MICHAEL Screening [PHOTOS]

State of the United States —Ohio
9 Items
Politics  |  Kya Kelly

Ohio Primary Election Guide: Dates, Registration & the Ballot

iOne Local | REGISTER TO WIN- MICHAEL MOVIE SCREENING | 2026-04-09
Contests  |  R&B Cincy

Win Tickets to Private Screening of “Michael”!

2:10
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Will Cardi B and Offset Back Together?

RNBCINCY Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cincy  |  R&B Cincy

Text Club Terms

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close