B-Side Bangers: Usher

Raymond Boyd

In the world of contemporary R&B, especially as it relates to the men, there’s just no escaping the one-named phenomenon who goes by Usher.

The closest coming to a “next Michael Jackson” on any level, the Atlanta native has spent the past three-decades-and-counting as one of the premiere crooners in the game. From his 1997 breakout on the sophomore LP, My Way, to career-defining success with his 2004 magnum opus, Confessions, everything he’s done in the time in-between and thereafter has been glitzing in gold and platinum — well, Gold and Platinum plaques, that is!

RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Michael Jackson

As he prepares to hit the road once again, this time with the co-headlining Raymond & Brown Tour alongside notable successor Chris Brown, the world will be reminded once again of just how many hits this man has! Since his teenage years, Usher Raymond has been slinging songs on the airwaves that are sex-charged, sensual in every sense of the word and simply made for the lovers of the world. There’s no telling how many babies have been made to the sounds of his serenading vocals over the span of nine strong studio albums, but we can assure that the number is quite up there. Whether taking it “Nice & Slow,” listing all the ways why “U Got It Bad,” giving lovers a reason to say “My Boo” or simply (and boldly!) trying to make “Love In This Club,” it has always been a melodic ride to the top of the charts along the way.

If you think the hits are gems, wait until you get a load of his deep cuts. Each Usher LP is filled with a good share of b-sides that could’ve easily worked as singles themselves. He also has a strong list of collaborators and features on other albums, which we’ll start you off with here in hopes that you’ll do research in time for the big show this summer.

Keep scrolling for a “B-Side Bangers” tribute to the longstanding career of contemporary R&B king Usher:

1. “I Wanna Be” (as part of NuBeginning) [Recorded in 1991]

Album: Sex Appeal*

*Released on the 2005 unofficial bootleg compilation CD, Sex Appeal.