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20 Rappers Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala

While hip hop continues to dominate culture, not every rapper has stepped onto fashion’s biggest stage. Some artists avoid it. Some are not tapped into the fashion world. Others simply have not....

Published on May 4, 2026

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  • Some rappers avoid the Met Gala, while others are not tapped into the fashion world yet.
  • Rappers like J. Cole and NBA YoungBoy have maintained a low-key, intentional approach to mainstream events.
  • These artists have built influence and shaped style without ever stepping onto the Met Gala steps.
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Source: Prince Williams / Getty

20 Rappers Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala

Every year, the Met Gala brings together the biggest names across music, fashion, and entertainment. While hip hop continues to dominate culture, not every rapper has stepped onto fashion’s biggest stage.

Some artists avoid it. Some are not tapped into the fashion world. Others simply have not been invited yet.

RELATED: Iconic Black Met Gala Moments Through the Years

RELATED: The Best Dressed Male Athletes At The Met Gala Over The Years

RELATED: 5 Songs With “Met Gala” in the Title

Here are 20 rappers who, as of now, have no confirmed Met Gala appearances.

1. J. Cole

Famously low key and intentional with appearances, this fits his brand perfectly.

2. NBA YoungBoy

Rarely participates in mainstream celebrity events.

3. Chief Keef

A cultural icon who has never leaned into high fashion spaces.

4. Kodak Black

His image and energy have stayed outside of that polished environment.

5. Polo G

Major success, but no presence in fashion’s biggest night yet.

6. G Herbo

Focused more on music and community than fashion circuits.

7. Key Glock

Independent and consistent, but not in that lane.

8. Young Dolph

Built his legacy without entering that world.

9. NLE Choppa

Still early in his career and evolving his brand.

10. Rod Wave

His artistry leans emotional, not fashion-forward.

11. Toosii

Rising artist who has not crossed into that space.

12. Quando Rondo

Operates in a completely different lane culturally.

13. 42 Dugg

Still building mainstream crossover appeal.

14. EST Gee

Street-driven branding over fashion alignment.

15. Sexyy Red

Huge moment right now, but no Met Gala appearance yet.

16. BossMan Dlow

Up next, but not tapped into fashion yet.

17. Icewear Vezzo

Detroit staple with a business-first mindset.

18. Babyface Ray

Influential, but not in that fashion conversation.

19. Payroll Giovanni

Independent legend who stays in his own lane.

20. Peezy

Another respected name with no Met Gala ties.

At the end of the day, the Met Gala is just one room. Hip hop is the entire building.

These artists have built influence, moved culture, and shaped style without ever stepping onto those famous steps. Whether they choose to attend one day or continue doing things their own way, their impact is already solidified.

And if any of these names ever do make their debut, just know it will not be quiet. It will be a moment.

RELATED: Iconic Black Met Gala Moments Through the Years

RELATED: The Best Dressed Male Athletes At The Met Gala Over The Years

20 Rappers Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala was originally published on hot1009.com

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