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School Levies Across Greater Cincinnati

Published on May 5, 2026

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classroom interior with wooden desks aligned in rows and chairs
Source: Olena Vasylieva / Getty

Six school districts across Ohio are heading to voters with levy requests as they face mounting financial pressure tied to state funding cuts, rising inflation, and recent changes to property tax laws. District leaders say these combined challenges have created budget gaps that cannot be closed without additional local support.

In Fairfield City School District, Superintendent Billy Smith emphasized what is at stake if the levy does not pass. He warned that the district could be forced to make difficult decisions, including reducing staff, increasing student fees, and scaling back extracurricular programs that many families rely on.

School officials across the affected districts are encouraging voters to take time to understand the issues before casting their ballots. With funding for public education increasingly dependent on local levies, the outcome of these votes could have a significant impact on classroom resources, staffing levels, and student opportunities.

Voters planning to submit mail-in ballots are reminded that they must be received by the county board of elections no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

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