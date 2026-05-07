NYAFF 2026 Opening Night Review: 'Promised Sky' Hits Home

Maneki Films

Stories that trace back to our African roots will always hold a special place in Black culture. That’s why were were honored to join the festivities last night (May 6) at the 2026 New York African Film Festival for an amazing Opening Night presentation.

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Now in its 33rd year, the NYAFF offers a month-long experience in African culture through the lens of various perspectives and mediums. From feature films to shorts, documentaries to animation, cinephiles of all tastes will definitely get a good serving. The festival itself is spread throughout the Big Apple in four portions: a kickoff week via Film At Lincoln Center (5/6 – 5/12), a weekend in Harlem at the Maysles Documentary Center Cinema (5/15 – 5/17), a week at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music (5/22 – 5/28) and a closing outdoor screening finale back in Harlem for one night in St. Nicholas Park (5/30). We can’t promise to be everywhere, but we’ll be doing our best to cover as much as possible and for sure hit up all four locations at the very least.

Getting back to Opening Night, the screening of Promised Sky was a culture shock in realizing just how connected our experiences are as Black people across the world. Spoken entirely in French and Arabic while filmed in Tunisia, the film has been in many foreign film festivals since its premiere a year ago as the opener of the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The combined efforts of Aïssa Maïga as Marie, Laetitia Ky as Jolie, Deborah Lobe Naney as Naney and pint-sized starlet Estelle Dogbo as Kenza work in tandem to display a captivating tale of survival, prejudice, struggle, sadness, triumph, hope and at the core of it all sisterhood. The 95-minute feature ends with as many questions as it begins with, yet you still leave the theater with a real understanding that we relate as Black people on a deeply innate level. In short, struggles faced in the often-segregated dwellings of Tunisia can easily go hand-in-hand with the inner city woes of Black Americans as well.

Watch the trailer for Promised Sky below, and be sure to check back all month long as we cover the 2026 New York African Film Festival:

NYAFF 2026 Opening Night Review: 'Promised Sky' Hits Home was originally published on blackamericaweb.com