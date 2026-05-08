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Cardi B and Tasha K: The Latest Legal Developments

Tasha K Says She’s “Used To Losing” After Cardi B Lands Yet Another Legal Win Over Her

Published on May 8, 2026

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Tasha K has been found in contempt of court for violating the terms of her settlement agreement with rapper Cardi B. According to reports, the judge ruled that Tasha K failed to comply with court ordered requirements tied to the ongoing legal battle between the two.

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As part of the ruling, the court ordered Tasha K to immediately remove content that was allegedly prohibited under the agreement. In addition, she was ordered to pay substantial attorneys’ fees connected to the case.

Despite the latest legal setback, Tasha K reportedly stated that she is “used to losing” to Cardi B, continuing the public feud that has made headlines for years.

The legal dispute between the two stems from a defamation lawsuit Cardi B previously won against Tasha K over false statements shared online. The case continues to draw major attention across social media and entertainment news platforms.

Source: NewsBreak

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