Listen Live
Close
Technology

Revamped Instagram on iPad

Instagram redesigns iPad app to what it always should have been

Published on May 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

iPad Pro M4 Chip
Source: Apple / iPad Pro M4 Chip

Instagram finally launched an iPad app last fall, but it differed from the iPhone version. After a recent update, Instagram for iPad has been redesigned to align with the iPhone app. The new design brings Reels front and center, offering a similar layout and design on both devices. Users can now enjoy a consistent Instagram experience across iPhone and iPad, taking advantage of the larger display on the tablet.

Revamped Instagram on iPad was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 100.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

17:21
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Ne-Yo Opens Up About Entering Country Music as a Black R&B Star

RNBCINCY Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cincy  |  R&B Cincy

Text Club Terms

State of the United States —Ohio
9 Items
Politics  |  Kya Kelly

Ohio Primary Election Guide: Dates, Registration & the Ballot

New Edition Register to Win Cincinnati
Contests  |  Kya Kelly

Get Tickets + Meet New Edition! Register Now!

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close