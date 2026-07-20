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Rooftops to Hit in Cincinnati This Summer

Published on July 20, 2026

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Aerial View of Downtown Cincinnati Skyline and Ohio River at Dawn
Source: halbergman / Getty

Summer really hits different when you’re on a rooftop. Cincinnati has no shortage of spots where you can grab a drink, catch a sunset, and take in some of the best views of the skyline and the Ohio River.

MORE: If You Grew Up in Cincinnati, You Definitely Remember These 11 Places

Not every night has to start and end at the club. Sometimes the move is a demure night with light bites small and heavy cocktails. If you’re looking for a date-night spot, happy hour destination, or somewhere to kick off the weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a roundup of rooftops worth checking out in the city:

The Chase (Moxy Hotel)

The Vick

AC Upper Deck

High Note

Second Story

Top of the Park at the Phelps

Shires Rooftop

Vista at Lytle Park


Rooftops to Hit in Cincinnati This Summer was originally published on wiznation.com

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