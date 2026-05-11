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Oh Baby! Chris Brown's Newborn Son (PHOTO)

Oh Baby! Chris Brown's Newborn Son (PHOTO)

Chris Brown & Jada Wallace Reveal The Name Of Their Newborn Son In Adorable NEW Flick (PHOTO)

Published on May 10, 2026

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Chris Brown , Yella Beezy , TY $, Ty Dolla Sign , Joyner Lucas , Tory Lanez , Indigo , IndioGoat
Source: Victoria McGraw @VICTORIASAIDIT / Radio 1 Digital

Jada Wallace shared a sweet Mother’s Day post on Instagram, revealing the first picture of her baby boy, Arrow, who already has a full head of hair and resembles his father, Chris Brown. Fans commented on the post, with some questioning the name Arrow while others defended it as cute. Meanwhile, Chris Brown addressed the mixed reactions to his new album ‘Brown’ on Instagram Stories, thanking supporters and expressing appreciation for those who listened despite the criticism.

Oh Baby! Chris Brown's Newborn Son (PHOTO) was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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