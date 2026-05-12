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City of Cincinnati, 3CDC To Repave Four Downtown Streets

Published on May 12, 2026

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John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge
Source: alexeys / Getty

Downtown Cincinnati is getting a major street upgrade as several road paving projects are set to begin later this year. The City of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. are teaming up on separate efforts aimed at improving traffic flow and the overall condition of downtown streets.

One of the biggest projects includes the resurfacing of Eggleston Avenue after the city secured an $800,000 federal grant to help fund the work. Fourth Street is also scheduled to be repaved as part of the city’s infrastructure improvements.

At the same time, 3CDC is moving forward with paving projects on Fifth and Sixth Streets connected to the ongoing renovation of the downtown convention center. Officials say the work is designed to modernize the area and improve the driving experience for residents and visitors.

Construction on the paving projects is expected to begin in late summer or early fall.

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