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Your Storing Your Food Wrong – What Goes in the Refrigerator

Published on May 12, 2026

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Clean empty white household refrigerator interior with clear plastic door shelves and crisper drawer
Source: oliakolvitz / Getty

When it comes to storing food, people have very different habits. Some refrigerate almost everything right away, while others take a more laid back approach to what belongs in the fridge versus the pantry.

Experts say refrigeration is not just about keeping food fresh. It also helps slow the growth of harmful bacteria, reduces chemical changes, and helps foods keep their nutritional value longer.

Some foods that should be refrigerated include ground spices, whole grain flour, nuts, prepared horseradish, tortillas, and jarred pesto. Once opened, pesto should typically be used within about three days.

Other items are more flexible. Hot sauce can often be stored either in the refrigerator or pantry depending on the ingredients and storage instructions listed on the label.

Meanwhile, common items like ketchup, soy sauce, honey, and bread do not necessarily need refrigeration and can usually be safely stored in the pantry.

According to experts, the best rule is to check labels and pay attention to ingredients, moisture levels, and preservatives when deciding where foods should be stored.

Ketchup, soy sauce, honey, and bread don’t have to be stored in the refrigerator.

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