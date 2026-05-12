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Michelle Obama Added To ESSENCE Fest

Michelle Obama Joins Cardi B, Kehlani And Latto For Night One Of ESSENCE Festival 2026

Published on May 12, 2026

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Michelle Obama
Source: Rich Fury / Forum Photos

Michelle Obama will open the Evening Concert Series at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presenting a live conversation reflecting her style evolution and the intention behind her public moments. The limited companion podcast series, IMO: The Look, traces Obama’s image from her early days in the national spotlight to her life beyond the White House. This appearance at ESSENCE continues a dialogue with Black women, exploring themes of visibility, perception, and authenticity in a cultural moment where Black women’s visibility is celebrated, monetized, and politicized. The Festival has evolved into a space for political dialogue, wellness, entrepreneurship, and cultural criticism alongside live performances, reflecting the ways Black women shape culture across various aspects of life.

Michelle Obama Added To ESSENCE Fest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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