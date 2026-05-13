Jamie Foxx And Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty DJ play a love song! Jamie Foxx is expecting his third child, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. The “Unpredictable” comedian/singer, 58, and his girlfriend are preparing to welcome a little one into the world, according to reports from TMZ. Foxx is already a dad to two daughters: Corinne, 32, and Anelise, 17, from previous relationships. He shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline and Anelise with Kristin Grannis. The actor and Huckstepp began their relationship in August 2023, when their coupledom was confirmed to People. This came after they were spotted together at a dinner with friends in Malibu. RELATED CONTENT: Sources Claim Jamie Foxx Is Ready For Marriage And Babies With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

Though they’ve kept their relationship under wraps, for the most part, multiple sources reported that the couple broke up in January 2025. At the time, a source suggested to PEOPLE that his busy schedule was to blame. “Jamie is super busy, just the way he likes it,” the insider said in 2025. “He has so much going on, he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is.” Despite the breakup, Foxx maintained a positive attitude, according to the source: “He has been having a great time.” Just a few months later, however, Foxx and Huckstepp were spotted hanging out again, fueling reconciliation rumors. By April 2025, they were photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu–The same restaurant they were first spotted at to begin their public relationship. Love 100.3? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.