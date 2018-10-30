The 5 Biggest Songs In The Career Of Marvin Sapp

On December 9th, Marvin Sapp will be celebrated at Urban One Honors with the “Inspirational Impact” Award. Sapp’s significant contributions to the world of Gospel music will be put on display so make sure you join us on this special occasion.

After parting ways with the legendary Gospel group Commissioned, Sapp released his debut self-titled album in 1996. However, Sapp would receive his first mainstream success with is 2008 album “Thirsty” and the song that would change his career. According to Billboard, here are the biggest songs of the legendary career of Marvin Sapp.

Never Would Have Made It

The 2008 hit not only reached the number one of the Billboard Gospel charts, it peaked at 82 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Best In Me

The Best In Me reached number 1 on the Billboard Gospel Charts in March 2010

My Testimony

Marvin Sapp returned to Number 1 with his hit “My Testimony.”

Praise Him In Advance

Another single from Sapp’s album “Thirsty,” “Praise Him In Advance” peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Gospel chart.

“Close” Featuring R. Kelly

Sapp returned to the Gospel charts with the track “Close” reach peaked at number 2 on the Gospel charts in September 2018.

