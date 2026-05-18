Dr. Ian Smith on Black Health, Medical Mistrust and the Risks We Can’t Ignore

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Dr. Ian Smith used his recent interview on The D.L. Hughley Show to do more than promote a new podcast. He delivered a sharp, timely message about Black health, medical mistrust, and the life-or-death issues still hitting Black communities the hardest.

Dr. Ian broke down why so many Black Americans remain skeptical of the medical system, how political misinformation is making that worse, and why conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease, and breast cancer disparities need more urgent attention. He also used the appearance to introduce his new podcast, Black Health Unfiltered, as a direct line for people looking for trusted health information.

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Dr. Ian Smith launches Black Health Unfiltered

A big headline from the interview was the debut of Dr. Smith’s new podcast, Black Health Unfiltered with Dr. Ian Smith. The show is built around one simple idea: give Black audiences clear, credible health information from a doctor who understands both the science and the stakes.

That matters in a media climate crowded with opinions, hot takes, and social media advice. Dr. Smith presented the podcast as a space for honest talk about the health issues that often get ignored, oversimplified, or buried under noise.

For listeners who want practical information without the confusion, the podcast is positioned as a trusted resource. That made the interview feel less like a media plug and more like a public health appeal.

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Why medical mistrust in Black communities still runs deep

One of the strongest parts of the conversation focused on medical mistrust in Black communities. D.L. Hughley noted that since COVID, many people seem more likely to trust internet personalities than trained experts. Dr. Smith agreed, but he also made clear that Black distrust of medicine did not start with the pandemic.

That mistrust has history behind it. It has been shaped by neglect, bias, unequal treatment, and generations of harm.

Smith’s point was direct: when Black people question the health care system, that skepticism is not random. It comes from lived experience and historical memory.

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Tuskegee remains central to the Black health conversation

To explain that history, Dr. Smith pointed to the Tuskegee syphilis study, one of the clearest examples of medical abuse against Black Americans. He described it as a major source of the mistrust that still exists today.

His comments tied the past to the present. The legacy of Tuskegee is not just a history lesson. It still shapes how many Black patients think about diagnosis, treatment, and whether institutions truly have their best interests at heart.

Dr. Smith also said institutional bias remains part of modern medicine. That observation connected the interview to a larger political and social reality: health care does not sit outside racism. It reflects the same systems that shape housing, education, and economic opportunity.

Misinformation, politics and the fight for trusted health adviceDr. Smith also took aim at health misinformation, especially when it is pushed by political leaders. He criticized anti-vaccine rhetoric from people in power and warned that false claims can do real damage, especially in communities already dealing with distrust.

That point landed because it tied Black health to a bigger national issue. Public health is not only about hospitals and doctors’ offices. It is also about who controls the message, who spreads confusion, and who people are told to trust.

When misinformation gets mixed with politics, the cost can be high. People delay care. They dismiss prevention. They ignore proven medical advice. For communities already facing health gaps, that can make bad outcomes even worse.

Black men’s health: high blood pressure and heart disease

When asked about the biggest health issue facing Black men, Dr. Smith pointed to heart disease as the top killer. From there, he zeroed in on high blood pressure as one of the most dangerous drivers behind it.

That is a key part of the Black men’s health conversation. High blood pressure often gets brushed off because it can seem common or manageable. But Smith stressed that it should never be treated lightly.

He noted that hypertension can damage major organs, including the heart, kidneys, and eyes. It can also raise the risk of stroke. In other words, it is not a side issue. It is a major threat with ripple effects across the body.

His warning was especially important because high blood pressure can develop quietly. People may feel fine while serious damage is already happening.

Black women’s health: heart disease and breast cancer disparities

Dr. Smith said Black women face many of the same heart risks, even though heart disease is still too often framed as mostly a men’s issue. He pushed back on that idea, making clear that heart disease is also a major health threat for women.

That matters because public awareness still lags behind the reality. If people do not see heart disease as a women’s health issue, warning signs can be missed and prevention may not get enough focus.

Dr. Smith also highlighted breast cancer disparities among Black women. He pointed to the well-known pattern in which Black women often die at higher rates than white women, even when age and degree of cancer are comparable.

He connected that disparity to delayed diagnosis and systemic inequality in care. That made his point larger than breast cancer alone. The issue is not just disease. It is access, timing, and whether patients are heard early enough to make a difference.

Why Black doctors and culturally informed care matter

Another major theme from the interview was the value of Black doctors and culturally informed care. Hughley noted research showing that Black patients often have better outcomes when treated by Black health care providers.

That does not mean only one kind of doctor can provide quality care. But it does highlight how trust, communication, cultural understanding, and representation can shape medical outcomes.

For many patients, feeling seen and understood changes everything. It can affect whether they ask questions, follow treatment, return for follow-up visits, or seek care early instead of waiting too long.

Smith’s broader message was clear: improving Black health is not only about telling people to make better choices. It is also about building systems and relationships that earn trust.

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Dr. Ian Smith on Black Health, Medical Mistrust and the Risks We Can’t Ignore was originally published on blackamericaweb.com