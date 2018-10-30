CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

RIP Madea: Tyler Perry Says It’s ‘Time For Me To Kill That Old B****’

It looks like the hilarious matriarch is heading to heaven in 2019.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Madea Halloween Quiz

Source: interactiveone/Lionsgate

It looks like Madea may be heading to heaven soon.

In a recent interview, Tyler Perry admitted that he is ready to kill off his most famous and beloved character.

“This is it,” he told SiriusXM radio host Bevy Smith on her show Bevelations on Monday (October 29). “It’s time for me to kill that old b****. I’m tired!”

“We’re gonna say goodbye in ’19,” Tyler added. “I just don’t want to be her age playing her.”

So is she dying on the small or big screen?

Tyler shared with Bevy that the hilarious matriarch is taking her final bow in the upcoming March film, Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral. In addition, Tyler has plans to give her a proper send-off with a farewell stage play tour across the country.

We’re sure this is exactly how she would want to go out!

Madea has been a staple in Black popular culture for almost 20 years, starting off on the “chitterling” play circuit and making her film debut in 2005 in Diary of A Mad Black Women. All in all, she appeared in a total of 11 movies including Boo! A Madea Halloween and Madea Goes To Jail.

Man, it’s so hard to goodbye.

BEAUTIES: ? Which is your favorite Madea film?

RELATED NEWS: 

Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On This Hit OWN Show

Madea Goes To Washington? Tyler Perry To Play Colin Powell In Upcoming Dick Cheney Biopic

On A Scale Of 1 – Madea, How Turnt Will Your Halloween Be?

Say What Now Madea? Meme Gallery

72 photos Launch gallery

Say What Now Madea? Meme Gallery

Continue reading Say What Now Madea? Meme Gallery

Say What Now Madea? Meme Gallery

RIP Madea: Tyler Perry Says It’s ‘Time For Me To Kill That Old B****’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close