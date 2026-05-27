Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rickey Smiley is officially headed to the Radio Hall of Fame as a member of the 2026 class.

The legendary comedian and radio personality has been a staple in entertainment and morning radio for decades, making this honor feel long overdue. Smiley found out the news live during his morning show, and his reaction on-air was priceless as he jokingly asked his co-hosts if that was the reason his phone had been blowing up nonstop.

“Is that why my phone has been blowing up? I appreciate the opportunity, man, shout out to Ms.Cathy Hughes, Alfred [Liggins] for giving me the opportunity.”

An emotional Rickey Smiley went on to speak about the grind that comes with doing morning radio and the discipline it takes to stay consistent year after year.

“We really work hard man, and it’s hard to get up in the mornings. Radio is not a job, it’s a lifestyle. In order to do radio, you have to go to bed at night, you have to have some discipline, some structure, you gotta work hard, your voice gone, you gotta perform on the weekends. Everybody that has given me an opportunity, I just really appreciate it.”

Smiley also took time to give flowers to several key figures who helped shape his journey, including mentor Russ Parr and radio icon Tom Joyner. He even reflected on working alongside the late Biz Markie during his early days in Dallas.

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Urban One also celebrated Smiley’s accomplishment in a statement shared on LinkedIn.

“A trailblazer, comedian, and champion for our communities, Rickey’s warmth, wit, and storytelling have shaped radio and amplified African American culture for decades.”

With a career that spans comedy, film, televisions, and radio, Rickey Smiley’s Hall of Fame induction feels less like a surprise and more like a well-earned victory lap.

Rickey Smiley Reacts To Being Inducted Into The 2026 Radio Hall Of Fame was originally published on hiphopwired.com