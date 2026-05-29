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Toy Story 5 Release Date Has Been Confirmed

Published on May 29, 2026

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"Toy Story 5" UK Launch Event - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

Toy Story 5 Set to Tackle Technology, Childhood, and Change

The beloved Toy Story franchise is gearing up for another emotional chapter. Toy Story 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19, 2026, and early details suggest fans can expect a story that explores deeper themes than ever before.

This time around, the film will focus on the growing influence of technology on childhood. As screens become a bigger part of everyday life, the movie will examine how digital entertainment affects imagination, playtime, and the special bond children have with their toys.

At the center of the story is Bonnie, who has grown increasingly attached to a digital companion called Lilypad. Her fascination with technology creates new challenges for Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the toy gang as they struggle to remain relevant in a rapidly changing world.

Adding to the excitement, global music superstar Bad Bunny joins the cast as Pizza With Sunglasses, a quirky toy who has been forgotten and left behind in an abandoned shed. The character is said to be part of a hidden community of discarded toys, introducing an entirely new world for audiences to explore.

Fans can also look forward to the return of legendary composer Randy Newman, whose iconic music has helped define the emotional heart of the Toy Story series for decades. His score is expected to bring warmth, nostalgia, and depth to a story that balances themes of aging, friendship, and modern technology.

While Toy Story has always been known for its humor and adventure, Toy Story 5 appears ready to ask bigger questions about what it means to grow up in a digital age. With familiar characters, new faces, and timely themes, the film is shaping up to be one of Disney and Pixar’s most anticipated releases of 2026.

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