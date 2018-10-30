James ‘Whitey’ Bulger, Boston Mob Boss, Dies While in Prison at Age 89

According to NBC News, James “Whitey” Bulger, the infamous mob boss from Boston whose life inspired various gangster movies starring the likes of Jack Nicholson (his role in The Departed) and Johnny Depp (who played Bulger in the Black Mass biopic), was found dead at a federal prison in West Virginia on Tuesday. The 89-year-old inmate had reportedly just been moved to the new location, the high-security penitentiary USP Hazelton, leading some local reports to suggest that the leader of the Winter Hill Gang may have been murdered.
The latter, which comes from WPRI in Rhode Island, cites Richard Heldreth, the president of the Hazelton correctional officers union. He reportedly said he could “confirm there was a homicide this morning.” What’s more, Heldreth added, “this [was] the third homicide in seven months at our facility,” which “[is] very understaffed.” Two other sources also reportedly told the outlet that “Bulger was killed at the prison.”
Even so, NBC News is reporting otherwise. The network’s justice correspondent, Pete Williams, said in a televised segment said that “there are local reports that Bulger was murdered at the prison, but the people we’ve been talking to can’t confirm that.” So until WPRI’s report and others like it can be confirmed or disproved, all that we know for sure about Bulger’s death at this time is that he was found dead at Hazelton on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Uproxx.com
Article Courtesy of Uproxx
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Donaldson Collection and Getty Images
Video Courtesy of MSNBC, YouTube, and Uproxx
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - ArrivalsSource:WENN 1 of 36
2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 2 of 36
3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 36
4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit LionsSource:Getty 4 of 36
5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 5 of 36
6. The BET Honors 2014Source:WENN 6 of 36
7. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 7 of 36
8. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 8 of 36
9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 9 of 36
10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 10 of 36
11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 11 of 36
12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 12 of 36
13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-DinnerSource:WENN 13 of 36
14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS.Source:WENN 14 of 36
15. ArraySource:WENN 15 of 36
16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - ArrivalsSource:WENN 16 of 36
17. ArraySource:WENN 17 of 36
18. ArraySource:WENN 18 of 36
19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014Source:WENN 19 of 36
20. ArraySource:WENN 20 of 36
21. Late Show with David LettermanSource:WENN 21 of 36
22. ArraySource:WENN 22 of 36
23. ArraySource:WENN 23 of 36
24. ArraySource:WENN 24 of 36
25. ArraySource:WENN 25 of 36
26. ArraySource:WENN 26 of 36
27. ArraySource:WENN 27 of 36
28. ArraySource:WENN 28 of 36
29. ArraySource:WENN 29 of 36
30. ArraySource:WENN 30 of 36
31. ArraySource:WENN 31 of 36
32. ArraySource:WENN 32 of 36
33. ArraySource:WENN 33 of 36
34. ArraySource:WENN 34 of 36
35. ArraySource:WENN 35 of 36
36. aretha franklin deathSource:CS 36 of 36
James ‘Whitey’ Bulger, Boston Mob Boss, Dies While in Prison at Age 89 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com