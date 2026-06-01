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Michael: A Historic Biopic Success Story

“Michael” Nears Historic Box Office Record As Global Earnings Soar

Published on June 1, 2026

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Source: JOHN MACDOUGALL / Getty

“Michael” Nears Historic Box Office Record as Global Earnings Soar

The King of Pop continues to make history.

Michael, the highly anticipated biopic chronicling the life and legacy of Michael Jackson, has become one of the biggest theatrical events of all time, surpassing an incredible $850 million at the global box office and moving closer to a record that has stood since 2018.

The film made an immediate impact upon its release, delivering the biggest opening weekend ever for a music biopic. During its first three days in theaters, Michael earned an impressive $97 million domestically, setting a new benchmark for films in the genre.

The box office success has continued to build momentum. The film recently crossed the $800 million mark worldwide, making it only the second music biopic in history to achieve that milestone. The only music biopic still ahead of it is Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned $911 million globally during its theatrical run.

In the process, Michael has easily surpassed the worldwide earnings of Elvis, which previously ranked among the highest-grossing music biopics with more than $288 million in global ticket sales.

With audiences continuing to flock to theaters around the world, Michael is proving that the influence of Michael Jackson remains as powerful as ever. As the film closes in on the all-time music biopic record, industry observers are watching closely to see whether the King of Pop can once again make history on the biggest stage.

Source: Baller Alert

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