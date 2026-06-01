Reds Hold Their Breath as Elly De La Cruz Exits with Hamstring Tightness

The Cincinnati Reds and their fans are anxiously awaiting more information after star shortstop Elly De La Cruz left Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves with right hamstring tightness.

De La Cruz exited the game after singling in the fifth inning, immediately raising concerns about the health of one of the Reds’ most important players. The dynamic shortstop is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Despite the uncertainty, De La Cruz remained optimistic following the game, expressing confidence that the injury is not serious. His positive outlook has provided some reassurance for Reds fans hoping the team’s young superstar can avoid a lengthy absence.

Before leaving the contest, De La Cruz was making his presence felt once again. He reached base, scored two runs, and drew a walk while helping spark Cincinnati’s offense. His departure was noticeable, as the Reds rely heavily on his speed, power, and playmaking ability at the top of the lineup.

One of the most remarkable aspects of De La Cruz’s season has been his durability. Sunday’s game marked the potential interruption of an impressive 276-game streak, a testament to his consistency and availability since becoming one of Major League Baseball’s brightest young stars.

Following the game, teammates and Reds manager Terry Francona expressed hope that the injury is minor and that De La Cruz will be back on the field soon. With Cincinnati battling through a competitive season, keeping their franchise cornerstone healthy remains a top priority.

For now, the Reds will wait for the MRI results and hope the news is as encouraging as De La Cruz believes it will be.

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty