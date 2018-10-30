Fake News: Sister Of Self-Hating Black Teen Featured On ‘Dr. Phil’ Says Racist Story Is A Lie [VIDEO]

Text “ATM” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show ATM Contest mobile club and be the first to know what the daily PIN codes are. (Terms and conditions).

Remember the Black teen who went on Dr. Phil saying she was White? Her alleged sister took to social media to reveal it was all fake; the 16-year-old just wanted to become a “meme” and her mother went along with it to get an all-expense paid trip to California.

A lot of people watched in shock as Dr. Phil and Treasure Richards discussed why she hated Black people so much. “Most African-Americans speak ghetto, and when it comes to Black people, I think they’re all ugly, and I have nothing in common with them. I act and think like a white person, instead of a Black person,” the obviously Black girl said.

Treasure’s mom Monique Richards was also on the show and blamed herself for Treasure’s mindset. According to their story, Treasure grew up thinking she was biracial because her mother lied to her kids about their biological father (a white man). Somehow, Treasure dismissed her other roots, but her sister, Nina, says it’s all a lie.

Nina Richards not only got on Instagram Live debunking the crazy story. She also spoke with Essence.com who reports:

What pisses Nina off even more, is that her deceased father’s name and reputation was ruined.

William Richards, who was a white man, died in 2006, and had his photo shown on national television. Monique apparently lied about the fact that Treasure never knew he wasn’t her biological father. According to Nina, her siblings always knew he wasn’t their biological father, but he was the one who raised them.

“They disgraced my dad who I loved dearly. I haven’t spoken to my mom since the episode aired. My mom and I have had a relationship very rocky, because she’s done a lot of evil stuff,” Nina said. “Treasure always knew who her biological dad was, when it came to daddy (William), he was a very loving and kind man. All of that narrative of her not knowing she wasn’t white, is fake. He loved us and was such a loving person and seeing his picture his picture slapped all over television was a disgrace.”

Nina doesn’t understand why her mother went along with the alleged scam. “It’s a disgrace to our family and our race. We are a Black family. Very Black. We’re Detroit Black,” she said. “For my mom to allow this, is a mind f-ck to all of us.”

She believes the Dr. Phil team is racist and plans to call CPS on her mother.

“Dr. Phil’s people did not care. They wanted to spin this narrative. This is why I believe everyone on that show’s staff is a racist. Dr. Phil corrected my sister for saying “retard” is a derogatory word, but never corrected her on saying ni–ers,” Nina continued. “As a proud makeup artist, who promotes Black beauty, it offended me to hear my sister talk about Black women the way she did. My mom raised me to be a proud Black woman, and the love of Black culture was always there … I’m calling CPS today. She needs to do some hard time in juvvie and sit down and be in a controlled area. She doesn’t want help from a regular family household.”

