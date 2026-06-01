20 Trailblazing Black LGBTQ+ Actors Who Are Redefining Hollywood On And Off The Screen

Source: Variety / Getty Hollywood has never been a simple place for Black actors. Add being openly LGBTQ+ to that equation and the industry’s historical resistance becomes even more layered and even more real. Check out 20 Black LGBTQ+ actors redefining Hollywood inside. Black queer talent currently working in film, television and on stage deserves not just acknowledgment but a full celebration. These are artists who showed up, stayed true to themselves and forced an industry that was not always ready for them to make room anyway. As Pride documented in their breakdown of Black LGBTQ+ actors serving excellence, this is a testament to what happens when talent refuses to be dimmed by circumstance. RELATED CONTENT: The Six Iconic Black Actresses Who Kicked In The Door On Hollywood The cultural moment we are in right now is genuinely significant. More Black queer actors are winning major awards, headlining huge projects and speaking openly about their identities than at any other point in Hollywood history. This happened because the people on this list — and the generations before them — kept showing up even when the industry made it difficult, kept telling their truths even when it cost them something and kept creating work so undeniable that the gatekeepers eventually had no choice but to let them through. Pride Month is the perfect moment to honor these artists and celebrate them with the specificity they deserve. Not as a checkbox or a trend moment, but as a genuine recognition that representation matters, that visibility saves lives and that the world of film and television is richer, stranger and more beautiful because they all choose to share their gifts with all of us. Here are 20 Black LGBTQ+ actors who are redefining Hollywood right now.

20 Black LGBTQ+ Actors Who Are Redefining Hollywood 1. Colman Domingo Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty One of the most in-demand actors working today, Domingo earned his first Oscar nomination for Rustin and delivered one of the most celebrated performances of 2026 in the Euphoria series finale. He is a Tony winner, an Emmy winner, an Oscar nominee and completely unstoppable.



2. Niecy Nash-Betts Source: Instagram/niecynash1 / Instagram/niecynash1 Her Emmy-winning turn in Dahmer left the entire television industry speechless and reminded everyone why she has been one of the most versatile performers in the business for decades. From Reno 911! to prestige drama, she does it all and does it brilliantly.



3. Billy Porter Source: Jay L. Clendenin / Getty A Tony winner for Kinky Boots and an Emmy winner for Pose, Billy Porter has spent his entire career refusing to make himself smaller for anyone. His fashion, his activism and his artistry have all made him one of the most significant cultural figures of his generation.



4. Janelle Monáe Source: Nina Westervelt / Getty A musician first, an actor always, Monáe’s performances in Moonlight and Glass Onion proved that their screen presence is as powerful as anything they have put on a record. They move through Hollywood on their own terms and the results are consistently extraordinary.



5. Laverne Cox Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty The trailblazing actress and advocate who broke ground on Orange Is the New Black and has spent every year since using her platform to fight for trans visibility and LGBTQ+ rights with a consistency that is nothing short of remarkable.



6. MJ Rodriguez Source: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Her historic Emmy nomination for Pose was the first for a transgender actress in a leading drama role and it was long overdue. Rodriguez plays Blanca with a tenderness and strength that make every scene she is in feel essential.



7. Jelani Alladin Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty A stage and screen talent who made his mark on Broadway in Frozen and brought his skills to The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Alladin represents the new generation of Black queer performers claiming space in every corner of the entertainment industry.



8. Alexandra Grey Source: CBS / CBS Studios The transgender actress known for her work in Empire and Transparent has been building a body of work that centers trans experience with authenticity and grace, and her presence on screen matters deeply to the community she represents.



9. Brian Michael Smith Source: FOX / Getty His breakthrough role as Paul Strickland on 9-1-1: Lone Star made him one of the first Black trans men to have a recurring role on a major network drama, and he has used that visibility to advocate powerfully for trans representation in media.



10. Samira Wiley Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Her Emmy award-winning performance in The Handmaid’s Tale was a masterclass in restraint and emotional power, and her role as Poussey in Orange Is the New Black remains one of the most beloved characters in prestige television history.

11. Tituss Burgess Source: John Nacion / Getty Broadway royalty turned television treasure, Burgess brought an unforgettable combination of humor, heart and vocal brilliance to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and has continued to be one of the most entertaining presences in the industry.



12. Lena Waithe Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty The Emmy award-winning writer, producer and actress behind Master of None, The Chi and countless other projects has built one of the most impressive creative footprints in Hollywood and done it while being unapologetically herself every single step of the way. You may have also seen her with her pretty famous girlfriend, Cynthia Erivo.



13. Wilson Cruz Source: Leon Bennett / Getty From My So-Called Life to Star Trek: Discovery to Rent, Wilson Cruz has been a quiet constant in Hollywood for three decades, consistently delivering meaningful performances and using his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ youth.



14. Dominique Jackson Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty Model, author and Pose standout, Dominique Jackson brought a ferocity and specificity to her role as Elektra that made her one of the most discussed characters on one of the most important shows of the last decade.



15. Cynthia Erivo Source: Kevin Winter / Getty She played Elphaba in Wicked and reminded the entire world why she is one of the greatest performers alive, but the EGOT-contending British actress has been delivering extraordinary work for years across stage, film and television. From Harriet to Bad Times at the El Royale to her Tony-winning turn in The Color Purple on Broadway, Erivo brings a depth and a vocal power to everything she touches that is simply unmatched. She moves through Hollywood with a quiet authority that makes every project she joins feel immediately more significant, and her presence on this list is as natural as anything she has ever done on a stage.

16. Jasika Nicole Source: Variety / Getty The cult-favorite actress from Fringe and The Good Doctor has been doing quietly exceptional work for years and represents exactly the kind of talent that deserves far more mainstream attention than she has historically received.



17. Raven-Symoné Source: Unique Nicole / Getty She grew up in front of the world on The Cosby Show and That’s So Raven and came out on her own terms as an adult, building a second act that has been entirely on her own timeline and nobody else’s.



18. Wanda Sykes Source: Derek Wood / Allied Global A comedy legend who has been making people laugh for thirty years and came out publicly in 2008 at a marriage equality rally in Las Vegas. Her stand-up, her acting and her advocacy have all been equally sharp and equally necessary.



19. Jerrod Carmichael Source: John Nacion / Getty His Emmy-winning stand-up special Rothaniel, in which he came out to his audience in real time, was one of the most powerful and quietly devastating pieces of performance art in recent memory. He has never been more himself and it shows in everything he makes.

