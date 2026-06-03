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Cassie Has Moved Out Of The United States, Per Court Docs

Cassie Has Moved Out Of The United States, Per Court Documents

After recieving a $20 million payout from her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs, Cassie and her family currently reside outside the United States.

Published on June 3, 2026

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Cassie Ventura is currently still embroiled in a legal matter connected to her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs, and it’s been reported that she has left the country. After receiving a $20 million payout from Combs, Cassie said in a court declaration filed this month that she has no intentions of moving back to the United States.

As reported by TMZ, Cassie communicated in a court declaration filed on May 1 that she and her husband, Alex Fine, and their children are residing in an undisclosed location.

“I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States,” read a portion of the court document. She added, “I am a citizen of the United States. I am not a resident of the State of California.”

The declaration is in connection with Ventura’s ongoing lawsuit against male escort Clayton Howard, who claimed that he got the singer pregnant and that she had an abortion, among other claims.

In a new response, Ventura shared that Howard sent her husband a message of support connected to her coming forward against Combs.

“A lot of what I saw really bothered me and because homie was f*cked up. But I knew she was in love and wouldn’t leave despite being beaten up and punch in the chest in hotel rooms, choked and forced into shit I don’t wanna embarrass anyone with, I’m dam happy you saved her,” read a part of the alleged text from Howard to Fine.

Photo: Getty

Cassie Has Moved Out Of The United States, Per Court Documents was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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