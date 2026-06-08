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Don Juan Fasho interviews CPS Superintendent Shauna Murphy

Published on June 8, 2026

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CPS Superintendent Shauna Murphy Discusses Key Updates Impacting Cincinnati Public Schools

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Shauna Murphy joined Don Juan Fasho on 100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station to discuss important developments happening throughout the district and what they mean for students, families, educators, and the community.

During the conversation, Murphy shared updates on the district’s ongoing efforts to enhance educational opportunities, Graduation, improve student achievement, and strengthen community partnerships. She highlighted the importance of keeping families informed and engaged as CPS continues to focus on creating a supportive learning environment for every student.

The discussion also touched on district initiatives designed to prepare students for future success, whether through academics, career readiness programs, extracurricular activities, or community resources. Murphy emphasized the role that collaboration between schools, parents, and community stakeholders plays in helping students reach their full potential.

As one of the largest school districts in Ohio, Cincinnati Public Schools continues to invest in programs and opportunities that support student growth both inside and outside the classroom. Murphy reaffirmed the district’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and providing high-quality educational experiences for all students.

For more community conversations and local news that matters, stay connected with Don Juan Fasho and 100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station.

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Cincinnati Public Schools cps donjuanfasho

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