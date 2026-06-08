How Jaafar Jackson Prepared For “Michael” Songs

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One of the most talked-about aspects of the upcoming film Michael is how convincingly Jaafar Jackson captures the legendary voice, movement, and presence of his uncle, Michael Jackson.

According to reports, Jaafar not only mastered Michael’s iconic dance moves and stage mannerisms but also contributed vocals to the film. Producers blended Jaafar’s voice with Michael Jackson’s original recordings using a combination of studio mixing and live recording techniques to create an authentic sound that honors the King of Pop’s legacy.

The highly anticipated 2026 biographical film follows Michael Jackson’s journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 through the historic Bad World Tour. Jaafar Jackson stars as the adult Michael Jackson, while young actor Juliano Valdi portrays Michael during his childhood years.

Preparing for the role was no easy task. As Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar spent countless hours training to perfect his uncle’s voice, dance style, and overall stage presence. His dedication has already generated excitement among fans eager to see one of music’s greatest entertainers portrayed on the big screen.

Long before landing the role, Jaafar had been developing his own music career. He began singing and dancing at a young age and released several singles in 2019 and 2020. He also worked on an album titled Famous, which ultimately remained unreleased. Reports indicate that some record labels felt his voice sounded too similar to Michael Jackson’s, creating challenges in establishing his own identity as an artist.

With Michael set to hit theaters in 2026, audiences will soon get the chance to see how Jaafar Jackson’s years of preparation and natural family connection help bring the life and legacy of one of the world’s most influential performers to a new generation.