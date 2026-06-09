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Dylan Harper Had a Funny Reaction to Seeing Jay-Z Courtside at NBA Finals

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper may be used to playing in front of big crowds, but even he admitted he was a little starstruck when he spotted music mogul Jay-Z courtside before Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

During an appearance with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, Harper shared a humorous story about noticing Jay-Z making his way to his courtside seat before the game. Rather than introducing himself or striking up a conversation, Harper said he pretended not to see the hip-hop icon at all.

According to Harper, he intentionally avoided making eye contact and chose not to approach Jay-Z, admitting the moment caught him off guard. His candid reaction quickly became a talking point among fans, showing that even professional athletes can get starstruck around some of the world’s biggest celebrities.

Spurs forward Bryant also commented on Jay-Z’s appearance, calling it “super dope” to see the legendary entertainer in attendance for such a big game.

Jay-Z was not the only celebrity in the building. Actor Timothée Chalamet and filmmaker Spike Lee were also among the notable faces spotted at the game as the Spurs secured their first victory of the Finals.

The story provided a lighthearted glimpse into Harper’s rookie season and served as a reminder that some stars still have the ability to leave even NBA players speechless.