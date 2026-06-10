Soccer Legend Slams USA's "World Cup Of Chaos" Hosting After Somali Referee Denied Entry Into America

Source: James Gill – Danehouse / Getty

Soccer legend Ian Wright is publicly criticizing the United States over its handling of World Cup-related travel issues, calling the situation a “World Cup of chaos” after reports emerged that Somalia’s top referee was denied entry into the country.

The former Arsenal and England star voiced his frustration in a TikTok video Thursday, arguing that the problems surrounding the tournament have become impossible to ignore. Wright specifically referenced Somali referee Omar Artan while highlighting what he described as a growing list of people connected to the World Cup who have encountered travel and visa-related obstacles.

“I’ve just read that the Somalian referee has been denied entry. Every few hours, it’s another story. Another story about fans denied, players denied, officials denied, journalists denied, now refs.”

Though he laughed while discussing the issue, Wright quickly emphasized that he did not find the situation amusing.

“I’m laughing, but it’s not funny. It’s actually not funny. Something has to be said,” he added.

Wright, who is set to serve as a pundit for British broadcaster ITV during the World Cup, argued that concerns about the tournament extend beyond travel restrictions. He pointed to soaring costs associated with attending the event, including what he described as record-high ticket prices, expensive accommodations and rising transportation expenses.

According to Wright, the mounting concerns raise questions about whether the host nation is living up to the spirit of the world’s biggest sporting event.

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“It has to be said, is this how the hosts behave really?” Wright asked. “For the greatest game? The greatest tournament in the world, is this how the hosts behave?”

The soccer icon also questioned why more criticism has not been directed at the United States, noting that Qatar faced relentless scrutiny before and during the 2022 World Cup. Wright suggested there has been a noticeable lack of discussion from participating nations, media members and soccer organizations regarding the issues currently affecting this tournament.

“How are we not hearing more?” he asked. “Is this the spirit of football? Really?”

While expressing sympathy for American soccer supporters who have long hoped to host the World Cup, Wright said many fans must be feeling disappointed by the controversy surrounding the event.

“This is a World Cup of chaos,” he concluded. “Whoever wins this World Cup’s gonna have to go through some serious, serious chaos to get this done. I hope we can do it, but something has to be said.”

See social media’s reaction below.