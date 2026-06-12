ESPN’s Monica McNutt Apologizes For Saying Taylor Swift’s “Not A Knicks Fan” After Swifties Attack

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Few fandoms go as hard as Taylor Swift’s (very protective) Swifties, and the latest victim of their wrath is journalist Monica McNutt.

It all began during the already-classic Game 4 of the NBA Finals, when the New York Knicks took on the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.

Sitting courtside, in between sisters Este and Alana Haim from the band Haim, was pop star Taylor Swift wearing a “Stevie Knicks” shirt.

Aside from her recent interest in football due to her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, she’s not known to be much of a sports fan lately, which has surprised many, including McNutt, the New York Knicks radio analyst during a hot mic moment.

Alongside her on-air partner, Tyler Murray, the two debate if it’s actually Swift, with McNutt pointing out, “With the long ponytail, ain’t that her in the blue?”

Once realizing it is her, McNutt says, “She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here, girl.”

Swifties immediately rushed to defend their GOAT with receipts, proving she’s actually been attending Knicks games since at least 2014, and showed a photo of her with Amar’e Stoudamire and Carmelo Anthony.

A little over 10 years ago, she moved to NYC, and she told TIME magazine that it was then, through attending the Met Gala, that she became a fan.

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“I’ve gone the last four years,” Swift said. “And the most normal people at that event, every single time, are Amar’e Stoudemire and his wife, Alexis. I talk with them and hang with them every time I’m there. So I’ve always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar’e is so cool.”

But her allegiance goes back further than that, when she performed at the Knicks Kids Talent Competition at the Garden.

“And ever since then I’ve had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid,” she said.

McNutt, who played college basketball for Georgetown, quickly admitted she misspoke in an interview with TMZ.

“We just saw her in Cleveland with her fiancé. Obviously, Travis supports the Cavs. She didn’t have on any Knicks paraphernalia,” McNutt mentioned.

She added, “I did not know. I apologize if I’m wrong, and apparently I’m wrong. Come on now, every Knicks fan that’s a celebrity has been in the building this year!”

She even pointed to the photos with Stoudemire, giving Swift her props because it proved she’s “been in the trenches.”

See social media’s reaction to Taylor Swift’s Knicks fandom below.