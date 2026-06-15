Tyla Represents South Africa in Stunning Style for FIFA World Cup Opening

Source: Stu Forster / Getty

Tyla turned heads and captured hearts during the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony with a stunning performance and an unforgettable fashion statement that celebrated her South African roots.

The Grammy-winning singer delivered a breathtaking rendition of “Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika,” leaving audiences across South Africa and around the world filled with pride and emotion. Her powerful vocals set the tone for the global event, but it was her custom-designed gown that quickly became one of the ceremony’s biggest talking points.

Designed by Tarazi and styled by Trigg, the sculptural dress transformed national pride into high fashion. The gown seamlessly blended the colors and symbolism of the South African flag while incorporating sleek, football-inspired elements with soft, feminine curves. The result was a striking balance between athletic structure and elegant sophistication.

Fashion enthusiasts praised the design for its harmony and creativity, noting how it paid tribute to South Africa without feeling overly literal. Instead, the dress offered a fresh, modern interpretation that reflected both the spirit of the World Cup and Tyla’s signature playful style.

For many South Africans, the opening ceremony was an emotional celebration of culture and identity. Tyla’s moving performance, paired with the symbolic masterpiece she wore, became a proud moment that resonated far beyond the stadium.

As the world watched the kickoff of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Tyla reminded everyone that music and fashion have the power to unite people, tell stories, and showcase national pride on the biggest stage imaginable.