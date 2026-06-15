From Supermodel To Scapegoat? Tyra Banks Accuses Netflix Of 'Manipulation' In Explosive Defamation Lawsuit Over 'ANTM' Docuseries

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix The legacy of America’s Next Top Model has moved from the runway straight into a federal courtroom. Supermodel Tyra Banks has officially filed an explosive defamation lawsuit against streaming pioneer Netflix, alleging that producers maliciously displayed an edited narrative to destroy her reputation. Filed on Saturday, June 13, 2026, Tyra Banks’ lawsuit claims that the recent three-part docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, relied on a deceptive, highly calculated narrative that she was not privy to. According to PEOPLE, Banks originally agreed to sit down for a grueling three-and-a-half-hour interview because she wanted to provide a transparent, honest look at the groundbreaking reality show’s history, including taking accountability for decisions that have faced criticism in the years since the show aired. However, Banks’ lawsuit alleges that producers used only 16 minutes of the footage, removing her contextual comments and editing them to paint her as a bad guy. RELATED CONTENT: Smize & Shine — A Timeline Of Tyra Banks’ Most Iconic Fashion Moments Source: TV One | Courtesy of CR8 Agency / TV One “Tyra Banks participated in the Netflix documentary series America’s Next Top Model (‘ANTM’) because she believed viewers deserved a candid conversation about the show’s legacy—its successes and its shortcomings,” the lawsuit begins. “There are aspects of the show for which Ms. Banks takes accountability and she wanted ANTM viewers to hear that from her directly,” the lawsuit stated. Love 100.3? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. One of the more damaging and highly publicized claims in the legal paperwork centers around Cycle 2 contestant Shandi Sullivan. In the Netflix docuseries, which debuted on February 16, Sullivan recalled the controversial 2004 episode in Italy, where she drank heavily and slept with a male model despite having a boyfriend at home. Decades later, Sullivan stated she had blacked out at the time and accused production of editing what she now considers a sexual assault into a juicy cheating storyline.

When the docuseries producers asked Banks about Sullivan’s trauma on camera, the final broadcast depicted the supermodel giving a blank, upward glance, implying she couldn’t even remember the woman or the incident. However, the lawsuit stated that what aired was not what happened in reality. The unedited, raw footage reveals that before looking up, Banks nodded affirmatively and explicitly stated, “I do remember her story.” By surgically cutting the nod and erasing her vocal confirmation, producers ensured viewers only saw a manufactured lie. Furthermore, Banks notes she was entirely unaware that Sullivan classified the encounter as an assault until the documentary aired. The legal complaint further rejects the documentary’s implication that Banks ignored misconduct on set. The filing reveals a hidden historical fact: during one specific cycle, a crew member reported a regular ANTM cast member for an inappropriate pattern of sexual conduct. According to Banks, she immediately escalated the report to the top network executives. Production was promptly shut down, and the entire cast and crew were forced to undergo mandatory sexual harassment training conducted by an independent outside expert. Banks’ lawsuit notes that the public was denied the truth regarding Banks’ commitment to safety due to the omission of this information.