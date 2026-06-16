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Ziggy Marley Honors Bob Marley With Emotional New Song on Brightside

Ziggy Marley is opening up like never before on his latest album, Brightside, delivering one of his most personal songs to date with “Many Mourn for Bob,” a heartfelt tribute to his legendary father, Bob Marley.

For the first time in his career, Ziggy wrote a song directly about his father, reflecting not only on Bob Marley’s global impact but also on the personal journey of losing him at a young age. The track features audio clips from a 1977 interview with Bob Marley, adding another emotional layer to the tribute and connecting past and present through music.

Every year on May 11, the anniversary of Bob Marley’s passing, Ziggy takes time to reflect on the profound effect his father’s death has had on his own life. Those reflections ultimately inspired “Many Mourn for Bob,” a song that explores grief, legacy, and understanding the man behind the icon.

Ziggy says working on the Bob Marley: One Love biopic also played a role in shaping the creative direction of Brightside. Revisiting his father’s story gave him a fresh perspective and inspired him to create music that is deeply personal while still carrying messages of hope and resilience.

The album also marks a new chapter in Ziggy’s career, as it was created in his newly completed Rebel Lion Studio, a dedicated space designed for recording, rehearsals, and creative exploration. Having a permanent home for his music has allowed him to experiment and bring new ideas to life in ways he hadn’t before.

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With Brightside, Ziggy Marley continues to honor the Marley legacy while carving out his own path, proving that even decades after Bob Marley’s passing, his influence continues to inspire generations through family, music, and timeless messages of love and unity.