Meet Don Juan & DJ Vader at Kroger - Win Music Festival Tickets!

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Don Juan Fasho & DJ Vader Mixx want to see you at the P&G Cincinnati Music Festival Kroger Pull-Up!

Join us on the following dates from 12-2PM at your neighborhood Kroger – the R&B Cincy Crew and P&G will have your chance to win tickets to the 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival!

July 11th @ Oakley Kroger

July 12th @ Dent Kroger

July 18th @ Springdale Kroger

July 19th @ Newport Kroger

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience this year’s incredible 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival lineup featuring Charlie Wilson, Mary J. Blige, Tyrese, Trey Songz, Doug E. Fresh, Ledisi, SWV, and Heatwave!

Come hang out with the 100.3 Cincy Crew, enjoy the fun, and get your chance to win!

And don’t forget— tickets are on sale now for the 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival. Get more information here.