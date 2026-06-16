What income is middle class in Ohio? Where biggest cities rank

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What It Takes to Be Middle Class in Cincinnati and Ohio in 2026

If you’ve ever wondered whether your paycheck qualifies you as “middle class,” a new study from SmartAsset offers some answers—and the numbers may surprise you.

According to the report, the median middle-class household income in Ohio is $72,212. However, the range considered middle class is much broader, stretching from $48,141 to $144,424 based on the widely used definition of earning between two-thirds and double the median household income.

For residents in Cincinnati, the news is encouraging. The Queen City ranks among the Ohio cities where it takes less income to be considered middle class compared to many other parts of the state. Along with Cleveland and Toledo, Cincinnati is listed as one of the most affordable major cities for middle-class households.

Cleveland tops the list as the city requiring the lowest income to qualify as middle class, with households earning as little as $28,922 falling into that category. The findings highlight how the cost of living can significantly impact what it means to be financially comfortable from one city to another.

SmartAsset based its analysis on 2024 U.S. Census Bureau data and research from the Pew Research Center, calculating middle-class income ranges by comparing local median household incomes across the country.

While the definition of “middle class” varies depending on where you live, the study underscores an important reality: in cities like Cincinnati, families may not need six-figure salaries to achieve a middle-class lifestyle. Still, with rising housing costs, inflation, and everyday expenses, many residents say their paychecks don’t always stretch as far as the numbers suggest.

So, where do you fall? If your household income is between $48,141 and $144,424, you’re generally considered middle class in Ohio—but your personal experience may depend just as much on your expenses as your earnings.

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Study by: SmartAsset