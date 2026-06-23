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Lindner Family Tennis Center Expands Into Year-Round Sports and Entertainment Destination

The iconic Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, is no longer just the home of the annual Cincinnati Open. The venue has undergone a major transformation, evolving into a year-round destination for sports, recreation, entertainment, and community engagement.

Now owned by Beemok Capital, the facility has expanded its offerings to welcome visitors throughout the year. Guests can enjoy indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball courts, and padel courts, making the center a hub for racquet sports enthusiasts of all skill levels.

Beyond sports, the venue now features a restaurant, lounge, and terrace area designed to create a welcoming atmosphere for families, friends, and fans looking to gather and connect. The enhancements are part of a broader vision to transform the center into a community asset that serves the region year-round.

The facility is open to the public and hosts a wide variety of events, including tennis camps, youth tournaments, watch parties, live music performances, and community gatherings. Organizers say the goal is to create experiences that extend far beyond the excitement of the Cincinnati Open.

Located in Mason, the center is positioning itself as a premier destination for both sports and entertainment in the region. With additional programming and events planned for the future, visitors can expect even more opportunities to engage with the venue throughout the year.

As the Lindner Family Tennis Center continues to grow, its evolution reflects a commitment to bringing people together through sports, entertainment, and community-focused experiences, ensuring its impact extends well beyond tournament season.