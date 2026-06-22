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Reds Take Series from Yankees Behind Strong Outing from Chase Burns

The Cincinnati Reds continued their impressive run Monday night, defeating the New York Yankees 4-1 behind another dominant performance from rookie pitcher Chase Burns.

Burns earned his eighth consecutive victory after tossing five innings of one-run baseball. Despite allowing the Yankees to steal six bases, the right-hander remained composed, surrendering just five hits while striking out seven and walking three.

The Reds’ offense broke through in the fourth inning when catcher Tyler Stephenson launched a three-run home run off Yankees rookie pitcher Elmer Rodríguez. The blast gave Cincinnati a lead they would never relinquish.

New York threatened throughout the game with aggressive baserunning, but the Reds’ pitching staff delivered in key moments. The Yankees finished the series without a hit in their final 24 at-bats with runners in scoring position, a testament to Cincinnati’s ability to shut the door when it mattered most.

The Reds added an insurance run in the ninth inning when Noelvi Marte ripped an RBI double, extending the lead to 4-1 and putting the game out of reach.

With the victory, Cincinnati capped off an impressive series against one of baseball’s most storied franchises and continued to build momentum as the season progresses. Burns’ emergence as a reliable starter and the timely hitting from Stephenson and Marte have become key ingredients in the Reds’ recent success.

The Reds now turn their attention to their next matchup, looking to carry their winning momentum forward after taking the series from the Yankees.