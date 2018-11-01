Cincinnati’s Tyshawn Colquitt Shares His Journey To The Voice Stage

I had the chance to sit down with Tyshawn Colquitt of Avondale. They are among 31 contestants who made it to the Knock out rounds. Check out the interview find out how he got his start and where he is today with the voice.
