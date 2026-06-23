WTFasho Looking for Love at a Funeral? Younger Daters Say It’s Possible

Source: Los Angeles Times / Getty

When it comes to finding love, younger generations are proving that romance can happen just about anywhere—even in places most people would never expect.

According to a new survey conducted by the Hily Dating App, many Gen Z and Millennial singles are open to meeting potential partners at unconventional locations, including cemeteries, funerals, and memorial services.

The survey found that 61% of Gen Z daters and an even higher 71% of Millennial daters would consider going on a date with someone they met at a cemetery. Additionally, 55% of Gen Z respondents and 65% of Millennials said they would exchange contact information with someone they met at a funeral or memorial service.

While the idea may sound unusual, experts suggest it reflects a growing desire for authentic, meaningful connections. In a world dominated by dating apps, swipes, and quick judgments, many singles are becoming fatigued by what can feel like a repetitive and transactional dating culture.

Data from the Pew Research Center supports this shift, showing that about half of single adults under the age of 50 who are actively looking for a relationship have used a dating app or website within the past year. As online dating continues to dominate the dating landscape, some singles may be finding genuine human connections in unexpected real-life settings.

Funerals and memorial services often bring people together during emotionally vulnerable moments, creating opportunities for deeper conversations and shared experiences. While not everyone agrees these settings are appropriate for sparking romance, the survey highlights how younger generations are redefining where and how relationships begin.

One thing is clear: today’s dating culture is evolving, and for many young singles, love may be found in places they never imagined.

Source: Baller Alert / Hily Dating App Survey

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