'Lord & Jesus!' Sherri Shepherd Suffers Full Blown Fashion Emergency After Uber Drove Off With Her Wig & Spanx

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty – Sherri Shepherd hilariously left her Spanx and wig at home.

Sherri Shepherd nearly had a full-on fashion crisis before taking the stage at the 2026 Every Child Thrives Festival at the newly opened Obama Presidential Center on June 25. The daytime talk show host revealed in a hilarious Instagram video shared the day before the event that she accidentally left two very important essentials at home: her wigs and her Spanx.

Determined to fix the problem, Shepherd said she ordered replacement items and had them shipped to her stepmother’s home in the Chicago suburbs, with plans to have an Uber courier deliver the package to her in the city.

Sherri Shepherd Spanx Story: The star said her Uber driver canceled the delivery with her Spanx and wigs.

Then things took an unexpected turn. According to Shepherd, the Uber driver canceled the delivery while still in possession of her package, leaving her wondering if she’d have to take the stage without her beloved “wig and girdles.”

“Now, I have to hold in my belly for the entire panel and hopefully find some hair. But you know what? I got a smile because I’m moderating a panel at the Obama [Presidential] Center. I’ll be bald-headed and I’ll be bloated, but I’ll be there,” she joked.

RELATED CONTENT: Sherri Shepherd Dresses Up As Beyoncé, Chats With Tina Knowles During Halloween Episode