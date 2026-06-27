'Why Now?' Oprah Sparks Outrage After Claiming Whitney Houston Fell Off Stage After Relapse

Putting trust in a person to keep a secret can form a bond that most people would hope extends even to the grave. Oprah Winfrey unfortunately isn’t one of those people, at least when it comes to her recent admission regarding late soul icon Whitney Houston.

While speaking on a panel for Day 1 of the 2026 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, the media maven made a shocking revelation that Whitney once appeared so high on drugs during a performance on The Oprah Winfrey Show that it actually caused her to fall off the stage.

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In her own words (seen above), Oprah says that Whitney herself didn’t want the story out when it first allegedly happened back in 2009. However, now a decade-and-a-half removed from both the end of her talk show in 2011 and The Bodyguard singer’s untimely passing in 2012, it would appear Oprah believes the clause is up on whatever agreement they once had. Then again, things might not even be as she claims to be true.

Take a look below at what Whitney’s estate is saying in response to what they’re basically calling revisionist history, via TMZ:

“Whitney’s estate, run by Pat Houston, tells TMZ in a statement … Pat ’emphatically responds to a statement made by Oprah Winfrey at Cannes Lions.‘

Pat added … ‘Whitney absolutely fell off the stage, but it was during a sound check, and it was due to the darkness of the area and her unfamiliarity with the stage. She was absolutely not high.’

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She acknowledges Whitney’s addiction struggles, saying … ‘Like many people, she faced personal battles, but it is inaccurate and unfair to attach that struggle to every performance or every chapter of her life. What the studio audience witnessed on stage was the result of discipline, talent, and commitment — not the assumptions others project.’

Pat ended, ‘Whitney’s humanity included triumphs and struggles, but on that day, she showed up as the professional and gifted artist she always worked to be. We owe her the dignity of telling the truth, not repeating myths.'”

It’s especially troubling when, looking back on the performance in question, Nippy appears to be fully cognitive and sounds as amazing as ever.

Whether or not the fall was due to drug use is one thing, but we’d argue that an even bigger offense was Oprah breaking her code of silence without any real reason. We doubt The Voice would appreciate hearing that about herself if she was still alive, so how would it not be an issue given the fact that she’s not here to defend herself?

Truth or tall tale? Take a look below at what some on social media are saying in response to Oprah’s story about the late Whitney Houston:

1. After the passing of MJ, Oprah Winfrey sat in Katherine Jackson’s face during an interview pretending to care about that woman’s grief only to turn around & do a documentary on MJ full of lies. I have ALWAYS side eyed Oprah so this nonsense about Whitney doesn’t surprise me.🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️

via @FrankiePumps1