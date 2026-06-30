Cincinnati Cooling Centers & Heat Resources
Cincinnati Cooling Centers & Heat Resources
With temperatures expected to reach the mid and upper 90s this week, Cincinnati residents are encouraged to limit time outdoors and take advantage of local cooling resources.
Stay hydrated, avoid prolonged outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, and check on elderly neighbors and relatives during extreme heat events.
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Heat Exhaustion Signs:
- Fainting or dizziness
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale, clammy skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid, weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
Heat Stroke Signs:
Call 911 immediately
- Throbbing headache
- Confusion
- No sweating
- Body temperature above 103°F
- Red, hot, dry skin
- Rapid, strong pulse
- Loss of consciousness
Cooling Centers in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Recreation Commission Recreation Centers
- Open during normal operating hours during heat advisories
- Available for residents seeking relief from the heat
- Closed on July 4
Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library Branches
- Libraries are available as cooling locations during regular business hours
YMCA of Greater Cincinnati Locations
Participating locations include:
- Blue Ash
- Campbell
- Clermont
- Clippard
- Gamble
- Highland
- Powel Crosley
- ME Lyons
- RC Durr
Village of St. Bernard Municipal Building
- Open as a cooling center during the heat event
The Salvation Army of Greater Cincinnati Cooling Centers
Downtown Cincinnati (Citadel Corps)
- Monday-Friday
- 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Cincinnati Ohio Center Hill Corps
- Monday-Friday
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Northern Kentucky Corps
- Monday-Friday
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Pools & Spraygrounds
CRC Spraygrounds
- Free and open to the public
- Daily: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
CRC Pools
- Open throughout the city during the summer season
- Hours vary by location
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Cincinnati Cooling Centers & Heat Resources was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
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