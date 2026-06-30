Cincinnati Cooling Centers & Heat Resources

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With temperatures expected to reach the mid and upper 90s this week, Cincinnati residents are encouraged to limit time outdoors and take advantage of local cooling resources.

Stay hydrated, avoid prolonged outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, and check on elderly neighbors and relatives during extreme heat events.

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Heat Exhaustion Signs:

Fainting or dizziness

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Heat Stroke Signs:

Call 911 immediately