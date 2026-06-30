Joe Biden Finally Says What He Thinks: Donald Trump Is 'A Loser'

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

There comes a time when politicians have to stop politicking and call a thing a thing and former president Joe Biden has done just that.

During a speech Saturday (June 27), Biden called Donald Trump “a loser” and chided the president over his handling of both the disastrous makeovers of the White House East Wing and the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, the Guardian reports.

During his speech at the Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Biden also blasted the president’s “vanity projects,” including his name being added to the Kennedy Center and the subsequent court-ordered removal, his plans for a triumphal arch, and the algae problems all over the $16 million renovation of the reflecting pool.

Biden also pointed out how the current administration has been looking to compensate those convicted of – and then presidentially pardoned – for their roles in violent attacks on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Whoa!” Biden said while reciting all of that. “What a loser.”

He added: “It’s the corruption – the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration.”

Biden was also critical of the president’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Biden then went on to accuse Trump of “deliberate distortion and destruction” of the alliance America has with Nato military, which has been strained by the war that the U.S. and Israel started in Iran in late February.

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“He’s diminished our standing in the world more than any president in history has,” Biden said of Trump.

Biden’s remarks came two years after his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, a turning point that ultimately led him to abandon his 2024 reelection bid. Trump went on to reclaim the White House, defeating Biden’s chosen successor, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The speech also came as members of the Biden family have begun re-emerging in public life. Former first lady Jill Biden released her memoir, View from the East Wing, earlier this month and has reflected publicly on the family’s challenges, including the former president’s cancer diagnosis, saying it “really puts life into perspective.”

Hunter Biden has also returned to the spotlight, building an online following through candid posts about politics, addiction recovery and mental health. His renewed public profile follows the controversial pardon his father granted him during the final days of his presidency on federal gun and tax convictions.

Ahead of Saturday’s gala, Biden struck a more familiar political tone in a prepared statement, urging Americans to stay engaged in civic life.

“I’ve always believed democracy isn’t a spectator sport,” he said, praising grassroots organizers for “knocking on doors, making phone calls and putting in the time nobody sees but everyone benefits from.”

Joe Biden Finally Says What He Thinks: Donald Trump Is 'A Loser' was originally published on cassiuslife.com