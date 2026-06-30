Women Over 40 Stole The Show At The 2026 BET Awards
- Women over 40 delivered elegance, glamour, and confidence on the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.
The 2026 BET Awards celebrated Black excellence across music, film, television, and sports, but one thing became crystal clear before the show even began. The women over 40 understood the assignment. Check out the women over 40 who stole the show at the 2026 BET Awards inside.
While rising stars brought fresh energy to the carpet, it was the veterans who reminded us why they remain beauty and style inspirations year after year. Their looks were polished, confident, and uniquely their own, proving that fashion is less about following trends and more about knowing exactly who you are.
As highlighted in People’s BET Awards gallery, this year’s arrivals were packed with standout moments. From legendary performers and award-winning actresses to television personalities and music icons, these women delivered elegance, glamour, and confidence in every silhouette.
Whether they were accepting honors, presenting awards, performing on stage, or simply making a memorable entrance, these stars reminded us that longevity is always in style. They continue to evolve without losing what made us fall in love with them in the first place, making every appearance feel both nostalgic and refreshingly current.
See below for the women over 40 who owned the 2026 BET Awards red carpet.
Women Over 40 At the 2026 BET Awards
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah proved once again that confidence is the ultimate accessory. Her sophisticated look reflected the effortless power and grace that have defined her career for decades.
Janet Jackson
The music icon delivered timeless elegance from the moment she arrived. Janet later took the stage to present Teyana Taylor with the inaugural Icon of the Year Award, making one of the night’s most memorable appearances.
Lauryn Hill
Fresh off receiving the inaugural Living Legend honor, Lauryn Hill reminded us why authenticity never goes out of style. Her signature aesthetic continues to inspire generations.
Nia Long
Nia Long remains one of Hollywood’s most timeless beauties. Her chic red carpet look perfectly balanced glamour with understated sophistication.
Eva Marcille
The model and actress served runway-ready elegance with a look that was equal parts modern and classic, reminding everyone why she remains a fashion favorite.
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland once again showcased her refined sense of style with an effortlessly chic ensemble that highlighted her fashion evolution.
Erica Campbell
The gospel powerhouse radiated grace on the carpet before delivering a moving performance during the ceremony, proving her influence extends far beyond music.
Mýa
Mýa continues to embody timeless beauty. Her polished red carpet appearance reminded fans why she has remained a style inspiration throughout her career.
Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry brought soft glamour to the carpet with an effortlessly chic look that reflected her current season of confidence, joy, and self-discovery.
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams turned heads with a glamorous ensemble that blended high fashion with old Hollywood elegance. She continues to make every red carpet feel like her personal runway.
Estelle
Estelle brought her signature cool girl edge to the BET Awards with a look that felt modern, elevated, and unmistakably her own. Her fashion choices continue to reflect the same originality that has defined her music career.
These women are a testament that great style is not measured by age. It is defined by confidence, authenticity, and the ability to keep evolving. Black women over 40 are still setting the standard and showing everyone else how it is done.
What was your favorite 2026 BET Awards look?
RELATED: Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed Men Of The 2026 BET Awards Brought Color, Swagger & Style
Women Over 40 Stole The Show At The 2026 BET Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Jeezy Opens Up on Vegas Residency, Growth, and Legacy
-
2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion
-
Rickey Smiley Accepted Into 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Class, Reacts Live On Air
-
Hit After Hit: Keith Sweat Talks Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise