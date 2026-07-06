America’s Independence Day Exposed: D.L. Hughley’s Blistering GED Section On White Nationalism

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On the heels of Independence Day, D.L. Hughley used his “Notes From The GED Section” to dissect America’s ongoing struggle with white nationalism and political silence. Reflecting on the holiday, he points out the contradiction of a nation that celebrates freedom while still wrestling with the same hate that has defined much of its history. What should have been a day for family, barbecue, and community instead became another reminder of who America is still fighting to be and what it is trying to escape.

Hughley centers his commentary on hundreds of white nationalists taking to the streets of Washington, D.C., even riding public trains in full extremist regalia. He notes that 250 years ago this wouldn’t have been called a protest; it simply would have been the norm. For him, the troubling part is not just the demonstration but the way this current administration chose silence. He contrasts their quiet response to white nationalists with their loud reactions to far more trivial stories, framing that selective outrage as a clear statement of values.

In the segment, Hughley reminds listeners that this pattern is consistent. He recalls the administration’s muted reaction to Charlottesville, where a counterprotester was killed, and the infamous debate moment when Donald Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” instead of clearly denouncing them. He even highlights how some of these figures later received pardons, underscoring how power protects extremism rather than confronting it.

One of Hughley’s sharpest observations is about masks. He notes that the same style of face covering worn by ICE agents now appears on white nationalists, and he argues both groups hide their identities for the same reason: they do not want their neighbors, church members, or broader communities to know who they really are. That mirroring of federal officers and extremists, he suggests, should be a national embarrassment.

Ultimately, Hughley concludes that the refusal to denounce white nationalism is not accidental but revealing. In his view, the only reason a leader would not condemn white nationalists is because they are aligned with them. He ends by declaring that nothing is more quintessentially American than white nationalism, forcing listeners to confront an uncomfortable truth about the country they just finished celebrating.

America’s Independence Day Exposed: D.L. Hughley’s Blistering GED Section On White Nationalism was originally published on blackamericaweb.com