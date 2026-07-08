Jay-Z Heading to London For Anniversary Concert

Jay-Z is giving fans across the globe another opportunity to celebrate a milestone in hip-hop history.

The music icon has officially added a London performance to his exclusive 2026 stadium concert series. The show is set for September 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will serve as his only U.K. appearance of the year.

The special run of performances, titled “JAY-Z 30” commemorates the 30th anniversary of Jay-Z’s groundbreaking debut album, Reasonable Doubt. Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist featuring the biggest hits and fan favorites that have helped establish Jay-Z as one of the most influential and successful artists in hip-hop history.

Presale tickets for the London concert begin on July 9 through select partner programs, while general public ticket sales start on July 10 through Live Nation.

Fans who can’t make the London show still have opportunities to catch the legendary rapper, as tickets remain available for the previously announced concerts in Paris and Los Angeles.

Whether you’re a longtime fan who remembers the release of Reasonable Doubt or a newer listener discovering his legendary catalog, the The special run of performances, titled “JAY-Z 30” commemorates the 30th anniversary of Jay-Z’s groundbreaking debut album, Reasonable Doubt. Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist featuring the biggest hits and fan favorites that have helped establish Jay-Z as one of the most influential and successful artists in hip-hop history.

celebration promises to be one of the biggest hip-hop events of 2026.