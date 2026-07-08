Black Artists Making a Difference In Their Communities
- Hip-hop stars create charitable foundations to fund scholarships, mentorship, and career development for underserved youth.
- Foundations address issues like homelessness, gun violence, disaster relief, and women's empowerment in local communities.
- Artists leverage their platforms to catalyze resources and open doors of opportunity for marginalized populations.
JAY-Z
The Shawn Carter Foundation
The Shawn Carter Foundation helps with College scholarships, financial assistance, study abroad opportunities, career development for underserved students. Opening the doors of education, travel, enlightenment, and experiences to those that may never have thought it possible.
Chance the Rapper
SocialWorks
ChanceTheRappers Organization SocialWorks supports Chicago Public Schools, arts education, mental health resources, youth programs, and homelessness initiatives. To inspire creativity. To build dreams. To let you, be you!
J. Cole
The Dreamville Foundation
The Dreamville Foundation supports back-to-school drives, holiday giveaways, youth leadership, career readiness, and disaster relief in North Carolina.
Megan Thee Stallion
Pete & Thomas Foundation
The Pete & Thomas Foundation seeks to catalyze resources for women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities. Providing support for women, children, seniors, education, housing, health, and underserved communities.
Quavo
The Rocket Foundation
The Rocket Foundation was established to support and uplift programs which are saving lives through community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.
Travis Scott
Cactus Jack Foundation
Cactus Jack Foundation’s mission is to empower & enrich the lives of youth through education & creative resources to ensure long term success
Nas
The Paid in Full Foundation
The Paid in Full Foundation helps with financial assistance, healthcare, and support for hip-hop artists and pioneers.
Big Sean
Sean Anderson Foundation
The Sean Anderson Foundation supports youth education, arts, health, technology, and leadership development in Detroit.
Ludacris
The Ludacris Foundation
The Ludacris Foundation supports youth leadership, education, healthy lifestyles, scholarships, and mentoring.
Hip Hop Sisters Foundation
The Hip Hop Sisters Foundation supports college scholarships, educational mentorship, career development, and women’s empowerment.
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL)
Snoop Youth Football League is a free youth football, mentoring, academic support, and leadership development.
Common
Common Ground Foundation
The Common Ground Foundation supports mentorship, leadership training, college preparation, and violence prevention for youth.
Trae tha Truth
Relief Gang
Relief Gang aids with disaster relief, food drives, toy drives, emergency aid, school supplies, and housing assistance.
Young Dolph
IdaMae Family Foundation
The IdaMae Family Foundation aids in literacy programs, college prep, clothing drives, and community outreach in Memphis.
Lil Baby
The Jones Project
The Jones Project offers back-to-school events, mentorship, scholarships, and youth development in Atlanta.
Master P
Team Hope Foundation
Team Hope Foundation offers financial literacy, entrepreneurship, youth mentoring, scholarships, and disaster relief.
Akon
Akon Lighting Africa
Akon Lighting Africa brings electricity, solar power, job training, and infrastructure to communities across Africa.
21 Savage
Bank Account Campaign
The Bank Account Campaign offers inancial literacy education for teens, money management workshops, and scholarships.
Big Boi
Big Kidz Foundation
The Big Kidz Foundation supports the commuinty with scholarships, mentoring, and educational opportunities for underserved youth.
Beyoncé
BeyGOOD
BeyGOOD focuses on economic equity, entrepreneurship grants, disaster relief, and educational scholarships, including support for Black-owned small businesses and students.
Rihanna
Clara Lionel Foundation
Named after her grandparents, the foundation funds global climate solutions, emergency preparedness, healthcare access, and women’s entrepreneurship. It strongly focuses on marginalized communities in the Caribbean and the United States South.
Nipsey Hussle
Neighborhood Nip Foundation
Nipsey Hussle’s family established the Neighborhood Nip Foundation in 2019 to honor the late rapper’s legacy. The foundation focuses on community-building initiatives and providing creative opportunities for youth in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Black Artists Making a Difference In Their Communities was originally published on blackamericaweb.com