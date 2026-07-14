Joe Burrow Ranked Among NFL’s Best Heading Into 2026 Season

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The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the 2026 NFL season with high expectations, and their franchise quarterback is once again receiving national recognition.

In ESPN’s annual rankings of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, Joe Burrow came in at No. 4, reinforcing his status as one of the league’s elite signal-callers. Burrow continues to earn praise from NFL executives, coaches, and scouts for his accuracy, leadership, football IQ, and ability to perform in big moments.

The biggest question surrounding Burrow isn’t his talent—it’s his health.

After dealing with injuries that have caused him to miss games in multiple seasons, some NFL voters dropped him outside their top five, citing concerns about his durability rather than his ability. When healthy, many believe Burrow is capable of competing with any quarterback in the league.

The Bengals are counting on a healthy season from their star quarterback as they look to make another deep playoff run. If Burrow can stay on the field for the entire season, he has an opportunity to remind the football world why he’s considered one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks and could climb even higher in future rankings.

With a talented roster around him and another season ahead, Cincinnati fans are hoping 2026 will be the year Burrow puts the injury concerns behind him and leads the Bengals back into championship contention.