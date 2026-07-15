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Gloss Up's Team Details Rapper's Injuries After Serious Car Crash

'My Whole Foot Amputated!' — Gloss Up's Team Sets the Record Straight On Rapper's Injuries After Devastating Car Crash

Memphis rapper Gloss Up’s team has shared an update following her recent serious car accident, clearing up rumors that have been circulating online about her condition.

Published on July 14, 2026

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Memphis rapper Gloss Up’s team has shared an update following her recent serious car accident, clearing up rumors that have been circulating online about her condition.

One of the biggest claims making the rounds was the Roll Call rapper had her foot amputated. According to her team, that’s simply not true.

“Gloss Up was recently involved in a serious car accident and sustained a severe injury to her foot. While the medical team is doing everything they can to save it, she is currently heavily medicated for pain and mistakenly thought it had already been amputated.”

Her team doubled down, making it clear that doctors are still fighting to save her foot.

“To clarify: her foot has NOT been amputated. She is actively in surgery, and doctors are actively working to save and treat it,” the team continued. “She needs all the support she can get right now. Please keep her in your thoughts and send your strongest prayers for her recovery and her medical team.”

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The confusion began after the 29-year-old posted an emotional message on social media shortly after the crash, leading many fans to believe she had already undergone an amputation.

“I Have Never In My Life Been In A Car Accident Until Now. My Whole Foot Amputated! I’m SAD ASFFFF! It’s My Birthdayyyyy.”

For now, Gloss Up has not personally addressed the clarification from her team. Fans across social media continue to send prayers as she remains under medical care and doctors work to save her foot.

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'My Whole Foot Amputated!' — Gloss Up's Team Sets the Record Straight On Rapper's Injuries After Devastating Car Crash was originally published on madamenoire.com

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