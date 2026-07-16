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Beyoncé's New Track Hits R&B Top Ten

Beyoncé’s New Track Hits R&B Top Ten

Beyoncé's New Track Hits R&B Top Ten

Published on July 16, 2026

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Beyoncé is back on the charts in a big way.

Her surprise single, “Morning Dew (Donk),” has climbed to No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, giving the global superstar her first R&B top 10 hit in three years.

The song also made an impressive debut at No. 3 on the Hot R&B Songs chart and No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100, all without a traditional promotional rollout.

“Morning Dew (Donk)” delivers a smooth, laid-back R&B vibe while exploring themes of love, romance, and lasting relationships. The track marks Beyoncé’s first new release since the Cowboy Carter era and reminds fans of her signature blend of soulful vocals and timeless storytelling.

Fans may not have to wait long for more. The single is expected to appear on the 20th Anniversary Edition of B’Day, scheduled for release on September 4. The special edition will celebrate one of the most important albums of Beyoncé’s solo career, featuring classic hits like “Déjà Vu,” “Irreplaceable,” and “Ring the Alarm.”

With “Morning Dew (Donk)” already making waves, Beyoncé continues to prove why she’s one of the most influential artists in music—two decades after B’Day first changed the game.

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