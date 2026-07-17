Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Election Claims, Deadly Floods, and a Studio Attack

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Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From explosive White House election claims and deadly flooding across Texas, to a multi-state parasitic outbreak and a racially charged security breach at the Today show, this week’s headlines cut deep and demand our full attention.

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Trump’s Explosive Election Claims

President Trump made stunning declarations from the White House Thursday night, announcing plans to declassify evidence he says proves the U.S. election system is vulnerable to fraud. The President claimed China actively hacked American infrastructure and breached 220 million U.S. voter files during the 2020 election cycle. He went further, alleging that a hidden “deep state” network operating inside the federal government deliberately concealed these foreign actions from the public. The claims are certain to reignite fierce debate over election security, a subject that hits close to home for our community, where hard-won voting rights remain central to our history and our power at the ballot box. Verified facts on these allegations have yet to surface.

RELATED STORY: Trump Fires Last Members Of Election Assistance Commission